Progress made on safe bus stopping place at Dag Weld’s in Prosperous

The National Transport Authority, in conjunction with Go-Ahead Ireland, will apply for the reinstatement of a bus stop at Dag Weld’s Cross.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly has welcomed the decision.

He said following a meeting with residents and members of the Blackwood Residents Action Group, Cllr Farrelly made a request to the NTA asking for an immediate review of the stop which had been in place whilst Bus Eireann had charge of the 120 route.

On February 7, he asked officials about steps to address road safety concerns at Dag Welds Cross and provide solutions and costs. Cllr Daragh Fitzpatrick has also raised the issue. Both were told that the Council’s Technical Assessment Advisory Group (TAGG) are examining the matter.

Recently the NTA in conjunction with Go Ahead Ireland told him it has reviewed the location of the pair of bus stops adjacent to Dag Weld’s pub. “As a result the operator will in due course be making a formal application to Kildare County Council under section 16 for approval to relocate the bus stops in question in order to provide a safe stopping place for passengers incorporating a hard standing area and bus pole.”

Cllr Farrelly said the cross is the focus of a lot of attention for local councillors. “Pedestrians, motorists and bus passengers are forced to take risks due to the layout and speeds of vehicles at the junction. There there is no longer a designated stop in this area, creating perilous situations for those disembarking.”