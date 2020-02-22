No funding to place Prosperous electricity cables underground
Pricey to put cables below the surface
File picture: Prosperous
The removal of ESB cables in Prosperous would appear to be some way down the roads. Questions had been asked about the possibility.
On Febraury 7, council officils provided Clane-Maynooth councillors with an indicative cost. The Municipal District Office looked at a similar project which had been undertaken in Naas. This project cost in excess of €300,000 to complete 100 metres.
The distance from the church to the junction with the Rathcoffey Road is 430 metres and the cost of this is €1,300,000.
There are currently no resources available to prepare detailed plans. So it would appear that people in Prosperous will have a long wait.
