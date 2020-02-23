Crime awareness meeting in South Kildare on Wednesday next

Crime awareness meeting

Please note, a community Crime Awareness Night to be held at Kilcullen GAA this week, will now be hosted at Kilcullen Parish Centre.

The meeting which is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 February is organised jointly by Kilcullen Gardaí and Kilcullen Community Text Alert.

On behalf of the organisers, Sabina Reddy invites everyone in the locality to come and meet local gardaí, get advice on home safety, crime prevention and talk with them on community policing.

"On the night, we will also train volunteers in using the property marking machine to enable the marking of various items of property for identifying purposes" said Sabina.

All residents in Kilcullen and from surrounding townslands are welcome, especially residents' groups, local WhatsApp resident groups and local organisations, etc. The meeting will start at 8pm on Wednesday, 26 February, 2020.