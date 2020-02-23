Ray D’Arcy to host Newbridge seminar for children’s sport coaches

Kildare Sports Partnership are organising an important seminar for all clubs, coaches, teachers and parents. The seminar will focus on children’s physical literacy; the importance of mastering the basic movement skills of running, jumping etc, and will take place in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge on Wednesday, February 26 at 7 pm.

Included in the seminar will be a discussion panel on women in sport, a presentation on volunteering and practical demonstrations with an announcement on funding and programme opportunities from Kildare Sports Partnership.

Ray D’Arcy, RTÉ presenter and chairman of Kildare Sports Partnership, will MC the event, while Dr Stephen Behan, of the DCU School of Health & Human Performance, will present his recently published findings on children’s fundamental movement skills, which have been featured on national radio and television.

‘’One in four Irish children cannot run properly, half cannot kick a ball properly, and fewer than one in five can throw a ball,” according to the findings.

“A large proportion of the children had not mastered basic skills such as running, jumping, catching and kicking by the age of 10, at which point they made no further progress.

“Children should be able to master these skills - known as fundamental movement skills (FMS) — by the age of eight.

“They are the basic building blocks of more complex movements. If a child hasn't acquired them by 10, they are at risk of becoming self-conscious when participating in physical activities or sports and, in turn, disengaged.”

As part of the event there will also be a presentation by Leixlip GAA, who have run a pilot of KSP’s Back to Basics Physical Literacy programme.

The presentation will demonstrate how Leixlip GAA’s underage numbers and coach/parent involvement has increased dramatically. KSP will explain how it is intended to roll out the programme to all interested clubs in the coming months.

The Seminar will also feature the following:

l Club Volunteerism — Recruit, Retain, Reward by Carol Maybury, Leinster Rugby

l Women in Sport Discussion Panel — How to increase participation with Aoife Murray (Cork All Star & All Ireland winning Camogie Captain), Nora Stapleton (Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead), Alison Miller (Irish Rugby International) and Laura Cusack (FAI Development Officer).

l Funding and Training Opportunities — funding criteria will include attendance at Kildare Sports Partnership courses and events, including this seminar.

This is an essential seminar for those interested in increasing participation and coach/parent involvement.

Admission is €5, places are limited to 300 and you can register through our website www.kildare.ie/kildaresp or email ksp@kildarecoco.ie