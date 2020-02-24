Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to visit Kildare

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Kildare between Tuesday, March 3 and Thursday, March 5, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The visit, which will see Their Royal Highnesses William and Kate spend time in Kildare as well as Dublin, County Meath, and Galway, will help highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland.

Following Her Majesty The Queen’s historic visit in 2011 to Kildare , the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.

During the three-day tour, The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills. Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation.

Throughout the visit, Their Royal Highness will meet a broad range of people, including the President, the Taoiseach and senior political leaders, children and young people, and those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors.