Kildare property watch: Equine home convenient to Maynooth town

An attractive detached property is for sale at Pagestown, Kilcloon, with Coonan Property. Pagestown is in County Meath and convenient to Maynooth.

Pagestown is an outstanding four bedroom detached dormer bungalow that extends to approximately 232 sq m. (2,500 sq ft). The property is beautifully positioned on a 0.75 acre site.

Its generously proportioned internal accommodation, which extends to all rooms, is both bright and spacious with delightful views over the gardens and surrounding country side.

Excellent condition

The property is finished to a high standard and presented in excellent condition throughout.

This property also has a small paddock to the rear with two stables and a tack room.

It is located in a peaceful country setting and close to Kilcloon village, yet convenient to Maynooth Town Centre only 9kms away. Viewings are highly recommended.

The guide price is €525,000, and the home is for sale by private treaty.

For further information contact 01 6286128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.