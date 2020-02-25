Robertstown man jailed for 20 months after he spent money on heroin instead of motor insurance

A west Kildare man man who, Naas Court was told on February 20, spent his money on heroin instead of paying for motor insurance has been jailed for 20 months.

Joseph Taaffe, 33, Mylerstown, Roberstown, was jailed for five months each on three charges of driving without insurance.

He was jailed for a further five months for a theft of €57.89 of goods from Penney's store in Newbridge.

He was found in a car driving without insurance in Downings North, Prosperous on September 18, 2017; on October 8, 2018, at Moorefield road, Newbridge; on December 3, 2018, at the R445 road on the Curragh and on Christmas Day, December 25, 2018, at Langton Park, Green road, Newbridge.

Judge Desmond Zaidan also imposed a 10 year ban on each of the convictions. These bans will run at the same time.

He will have to resit his driving test when the ban period is over. The sentence has been backdated to November 10 last when Mr Taffee went into custody.

Aishling Murphy BL, representing Mr Taaffee, said her client was 33 and it was the first time he had been in custody.

“He had a nasty shock,” she said. Ms Murphy continued: “He could not afford the insurance. It is a matter of fact.”

She said he had been a heroin user but was now completely drug free and was not on methodone.

“The money was being spent on heroin.”

Judge Zaidan said that the aggravating feature in this case outweighed the mitigating circumstances. “The court won't tolerate this type of behaviour,” he said. Judge Zaidan said that he had a duty to Mr Taaffe but he also had a duty to protect the public.