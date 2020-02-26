Dukes: FF/FG/Greens coalition is the most stable option for the country

Former Government minister and Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes has said that a Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens coalition is the best option for a stable government for the country.

The Kildare town resident, was made a minister on his first day in the Dáil in 1981 and who retired from politics in 2002, also believes it's time for the Greens to lead the way on substantial policies in relation to climate change and diversity.

He said: "The FF, FG and Greens is the option what would be the most stable and compatible and that can deal with the issues.

"A broad consensus on policy areas would be more achievable.

"It would also put the Greens into a position whereby they can put forward substantial policies on areas like climate change and biodiversity."

"Overall, it would be a stable, lasting government that could do something worthwhile."

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and Greens to form the next Government has been backed into 5/2 favourite by the bookies from 4/1 previously.

Dukes also believes that a Fianna Fáil Taoiseach is the most likely scenario but didn't rule out a rotation option for the position.

He said: "Because Fianna Fáil has more seats than Fine Gael, it would suggest that they would put forward the Taoiseach.

"However obviously any variation on that would have to be negotiated and agreed.

Dukes also said that the big issues facing the new administration will be undoubtedly housing and health.

"These are big legacy issues and they won't be solved overnight. I think that people are impatient when they don't see real progress being made."

He said that in health policy, the Sláinte Care could be the biggest challenge facing a new government and described the blueprint as 'difficult and largely Utopian'.

Dukes, who lost his Dáil seat at the 2002 general election when the party lost 23 seats and leader Michael Noonan resigned, said part of him would still like to be involved in politics.

He said: "I still miss it occasionally."