Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 25

The death has occurred of Bernie McMahon (née Talbot)

French Furze Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully at Droimnin Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Michael. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Siobhan, Ann, Paul, Ronan, Grainne and Eoin, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie rest in peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town from 4 pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:15 am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Funeral Mass at 12 midday. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Brendan TOBIN

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare, W91 V5N0

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Hilary, sadly missed by his son and daughters Rory, Hannah and Aisling, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Anthony & Nuala Connor (née Geraghty)

Kilcock, Kildare

Anthony (Tony) d.17/12/2019 and his wife Nuala (nee Geraghty) d.06/11/2016 Derby, England and formerly of Kilcock, Co. Kildare.

The Geraghty family regretfully announce that the remains of Tony and Nuala will arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock on Wednesday, 26th February, for Mass at 12 noon. Interment of ashes to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Nuala, the daughter of Bill and Lillian Geraghty is survived by her brothers, Michael and Liam and sister Marion. She was predeceased by her brother Pat and sister Irene.

May Tony and Nuala Rest In Peace.

Instead of flowers, we respectfully request that donations in their memory be made to the Irish Cancer Society.







Reposing at his home (EIRCODE W91 V5N0) this Wednesday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

he death has occurred of Helen COTTER

Ballingeary, Cork / Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin

COTTER Helen (Ballingeary, Co. Cork, Waterloo Road, Dublin and late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 22nd February 2020. Sadly missed by her loving family, her brothers and sisters Liam, Con, Joan, Marie and Esther, nieces and nephews Suzie, Mervin and Stephanie, sisters-in-law Catherine and Christine, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Helen Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of Morgan Fitzpatrick

Leixlip, Kildare / Dundalk, Louth

Fitzpatrick Morgan (Dundalk, Co Louth and late of Leixlip, Co Kildare) February 23rd, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Devoted father and husband. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eimear, son Reuben, daughter Luna, his parents, sister Saragh, brother Luke, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at the Massey Bros Funeral Home, The Haven, 177 Crumlin Road on Wednesday from 4 to 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 o’clock in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. All enquires to Massey Bros 01 4541666.