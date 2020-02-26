Community games win for Kildare group

A local group who work to make County Kildare inclusive and accessible to all have been announced as winners at this year’s All Ireland Community and Council Awards.

The ceremony presented by IPB Insurance took place on Saturday the February 15, 2020 in Croke Park Stadium, Dublin.

The prestigious awards recognise and celebrate community groups and councils working together across Ireland.

They highlight the extraordinary work carried out within communities and reward unsung heroes for the phenomenal contribution they make throughout the year. With over 200 entries received, there were 24 well deserving winners crowned in the various different categories.



Now in it’s 14th year, winners from Kildare include: Best Disability Access and Inclusion Initiative - Working to make County Kildare Inclusive and Accessible to all.

The main award, the Grand Prix title was presented to the ‘Working to make County Kildare Inclusive and Accessible to all’ group who received the highest level of recognition from judges overall.



Social enterprises, councils, organisations, projects and individuals working within the communities across Ireland all entered this year’s event, which experienced the highest level of competition yet.

This year, entrants were required to provide information on the project they were submitting, the people involved and their achievements over the past year.

Commenting on the winners at this year’s awards, IPB Insurance Chairman George Jones said, “The vision, variety and social impact reflected through the community projects shortlisted is hugely inspiring. I would like to congratulate all the winners chosen.”