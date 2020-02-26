Kildare Men Shed groups lauded for health and well being programme

Leixlip Men’s Shed were crowned Best Participating Shed in Kildare for the Irish Men’s Sheds Association’s (IMSA) health and wellbeing programme, Sheds for Life.

The programme saw eight sheds across Kildare take part in ten-weeks of health and wellbeing workshops, including cancer prevention and diabetes management.

The competition for Best Participating Shed in Kildare was tough, but Leixlip came out on top.

Other sheds didn’t go home empty handed. Naas, Cooleragh/Staplestown, Na Fianna, Kill & District, Kilcock, Maynooth and Clane Men’s Shed all won Certificates of Participation.

SEE ALSO: Sod turned to start work on new Maynooth line rail station

Leixlip Men’s Shed spokesperson, Tony Collins, said it is “very honoured” to receive Best Participating Shed in Kildare for the Sheds for Life health and wellbeing programme. “We took on this programme with the same amount of passion as we would with any project, committed to learning about our own physical and mental wellbeing, and this award shows just how dedicated and passionate our shed was to the programme.”

He said the Leixlip shedders hope to continue to use what we have learned from Sheds for Life, inside and outside of the shed, and make further strides in improving our health.”

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Also commenting on the Sheds for Life programme, IMSA Health and Wellbeing Manager Edel Byrne congratulated all sheds on their commitment to the Sheds for Life programme. “ You have all worked extremely hard over the ten-weeks to improve your physical and mental wellbeing. I hope that you will take what you have learned in the programme and use it well into the future to continue to improve your health and wellbeing.”

The Sheds for Life programme was trialled in 29 men’s shed across Kildare, Limerick, Louth and Waterford with over 420 shedders taking part in health and wellbeing workshops.

A comprehensive evaluation of the programme is currently underway in conjunction with the Irish Research Council, Waterford IT and the National Centre for Men’s Health and IT Carlow, as well as a range of other major health organisations.