Gardaí investigating after door kicked in on Newbridge house

The front door or a house on the Standhouse Road in Newbridge was kicked in on Thursday, February 20 last.

Cash was taken in the incident which happened between 8pm and 10.30pm.

Elsewhere, the rear window of a house in Kill Hill, Monasterevin was forced on February 25 between 5pm and 8pm.

Jewellery was taken in the raid.

In Maynooth, there were two burglaries on the same day this week.

The incidents occurred in the Carton Court and Greenfield areas.

Anybody who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact gardaí.



