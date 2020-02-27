Athy granny wins nearly €100k in two appearances on Winning Streak in four months

An Athy granny, who became the first person in the 30-year history of Winning Streak to appear more than once in the same season, scooped €58,000 on the RTE show at the weekend.

Lucky Ann Skeffington, now living in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, was a contestant on Saturday evening — four months after she won €40,000 during her first outing.

Ann won €50,000 in the opening game of the show followed by a further €8,000 in cash.

Ann, who is married to husband Jim for the past 47 years, recalled the moment her name was called out, when the couple sat down together on two Saturday’s ago to watch Winning Streak.

Ann recalled: “I had only sat down to watch the show as I forgot it was back that night (Winning Streak was on a two week scheduled break) and straight away an ad break started.

“When it came back on air Marty and Sinead were drawing the names from the drum. I said to Jim: ‘I remember that chair’ and I was pointing to the chair I sat in back in November.





“All of a sudden, Sinead Kennedy called out my name. ‘What did she say?’ I shouted at Jim. I couldn’t believe my ears. I still can’t believe it. It’s such incredible luck.”

Ann and Jim have three adult children —Padraig, Sean and Siobhan — and they are proud grandparents to 10 grandchildren aged from five to 22.

Most of the grandchildren joined other members of the family and friends in RTÉ to support Ann last Saturday.

Ann said she treated her own kids and grandchildren at Christmas but still hasn’t decided what to do with most of her €40,000 winnings from November.

Whatever Ann does decide to do with her winnings, you can be sure she will upgrade her plans with this tidy €58,000 win.

The Winning Streak National Lottery TV game show, which is co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, features games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

Mountmellick man Brendan Lynch won €25,000 when he got to spin the wheel, bringing his total winnings to €56,000.

Brendan is a volunteer at the Citizen’s Information centre in Portlaoise.

He was joined by family members and friends at the RTE studios and they stopped off at Treacy’s of The Heath on the way home.