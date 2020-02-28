Developing an age friendly marketing and digital strategy

Have you ever considered marketing your products or services to an older generation (65+) using digital mediums?

Kildare Local Enterprise Office are hosting a workshop to support businesses in marketing effectively to seniors. The course will show participants the market opportunities of the older generations and allow understanding of eh customers buying journey.

Following the workshop, this programme also features the option for a follow up mentoring session to develop Age Friendly Marketing Strategies for each individual business.

The course is taking place in the Local Enterprise Office training room in Kildare County Council, Aras Chill Dara, Devoy Park from 2pm-4pm.

The Kildare Local Enterprise Office can help you improve your online trading presence with a voucher of up to €2,500. This Developing an Age Friendly Marketing & Digital Strategy course is complimentary to those attending the Trading Online Voucher Information Seminar taking place in the morning before on Thursday, March 5.

Book now by clicking HERE

