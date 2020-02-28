PHOTOS: Risk of more flooding around Athy as River Barrow spreads onto fields and roads

These drone photos show the extent of flooding in fields around Athy.

The River Barrow has burst its banks in many areas such as this location at Maganey on the borders of Kildare, Carlow and Laois.

The National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) met in Dublin this morning as part of the ongoing response to the flooding in various parts of the country.

Parts of Athy town centre along the banks of the Barrow have also seen flooding in recent days.

But things could get worse over the weekend as Met Eireann is warning that a band of persistent rain will spread across Kildare early tonight, turning heavy at times.

Forecasters added: "This rainfall is likely to compound the current flooding situation."

Saturday will see Storm Jorge impacting Ireland, with heavy and possibly thundery showers spreading from the west during the morning.

Kildare Co Council crews will be on alert to respond to flooding incidents.

Met Éireann reported yesterday that ten weather stations around the country have already had their wettest February on record, including Phoenix Park in Dublin where the records go back 170 years to the time of the famine.

Rainfall records have also been broken at Casement Aerodrome which is closest station to to many parts of Kildare, including Naas.

These drone photos by Rafal Szeremeta were taken yesterday [Thursday).