Busy filling station for sale in the Naas area

A filling station in the Naas area is up for sale.

The Applegreen Service Station on the Sallins Road in Naas has an asking price of €1.9m.

It comes with commercial outlets on a plot of 0.38ha/0.94 acre in a prominent trading location.

The forecourt has four double sided pump terminals under a canopy.

There is also an automated and a double bay hand car-wash area.

The retail shop is 270 square metres in area and includes deli counter with seating area, ATM and customer toilets.