Gardaí have issued a TV appeal to trace the whereabouts of a 55 year old man.

Officers want to speak to Liviu Biliuta in connection with investigations.

He has had previous addresses in Lucan, Clondalkin and Tallaght.

He is described as 55 years old and is 5'9" and of medium build.

Gardaí made an appeal on Crimecall TV programme this week.