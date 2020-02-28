BREAKING: Extremely rare Status Red Weather Warning issued for Storm Jorge with Kildare upgraded to Status Orange
- A Status Red Wind Warning has been announced for Galway and Clare due to very severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.
- Kildare and the rest of Leinster have been upgraded to a Status Orange Wind Warning between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday.
- There are now a total of NINE separate Weather Warnings issued by Met Eireann including for sea vessels.
- Met Eireann said a Status Red Weather Warning is rarely issued and cautioned that "people in the areas are expected to be affected should take action to protect themselves and/or their properties".
- In Galway and Clare, forecasters said westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 85 to 100km/h in places on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 130 to 145km/h, with an elevated risk of coastal flooding - between 1pm and 4pm tomorrow.
A Status Orange Wind Warning applies for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford
Forecasters said westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.
The warning is valid from 1pm to 7pm on Saturday.
The full list of warnings is:
Status Red - Wind warning for Galway and Clare
Valid: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 16:00 Saturday 29/02/2020
Status Orange - Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry
Valid: 06:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020
Status Orange - Wind warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo
Valid: 12:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 03:00 Sunday 01/03/2020
Status Orange - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford
Valid: 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal
Valid: 00:01 Friday 28/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford
Valid: 09:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 13:00 Saturday 29/02/2020
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford
Valid: 19:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 23:59 Saturday 29/02/2020
MARINE WARNINGS
Status Red - Gale Warning
1. Southwest gale force 8 to strong gale force 9 will develop tonight on Irish Coastal Waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Rossan Point. Winds will veer westerly Saturday morning and increase to Storm Force 10 and occasionally Violent Storm Force 11.
2. West to southwest Gale Force 8 to Storm Force 10 winds will extend to all Irish Coastal Waters and the Irish Sea Saturday morning and afternoon.
Status: Yellow
Small Craft Warning
Status Yellow - Small Craft Warning
South to southeast winds veering southwesterly later will reach force 6 or higher at times today on all Irish coasts.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on