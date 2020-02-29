Naas RFC to reenact TV quiz show The Chaser to raise money

Naas rugby club launched the new nationwide show The Chaser as their major fundraiser for this year in their clubhouse recently.

The event is on in the Killahsee Hotel on Friday, March 6.

Naas RFC is hoping to attract up to 500 people to the event where some lucky ticket holders will get the chance to face off with the “chasers”.

The launch was attended by exhibitors, who will exhibit on the night and advertisers who are advertising at the event and will also be added to the club's business directory for the next 12 months.

There are still a limited number of advertising places left for the night of The Chaser.

Tickets for the event are priced at €25 each and can be purchased from any committee member.

There will be a discount for families or groups with four tickets available for €80.

Tickets are currently for sale and are expected to sell out in advance. There will be no tickets for sale at the door on the night so people are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

If any company is interested in supporting the event or if anyone is looking to purchase tickets they should contact any committee member, call 086 8596345 or email naasrfcchaser@gmail.com for information.