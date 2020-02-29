Snow / Ice Warning issued for Kildare on top of Wind Warnings

Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for Ireland

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow spreading eastwards this morning will lead to icy conditions.

Later this morning a more persistent band of rain and sleet will cross the country, turning to snow for a time, particular over the Midlands and north of the country, and over high ground elsewhere.

The combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Valid: 07:00 Saturday 29/02/2020 to 16:00 Saturday 29/02/2020

Issued: 07:00 Saturday 29/02/2020