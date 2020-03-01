Book of Kildare takes shape at library exhibition

The 21st Century ‘Book of Kildare’ created by Josephine Hardiman, Artist and Calligrapher is currently on display at Kildare library.



It owes its beginnings and inspiration to the Medieval Festival held in Kildare Town in 2016. Josephine, with her skills and knowledge, was asked to be the scribe working on a page from the Book which was referred to by Cogitosus in the 7th century as a beautiful illuminated manuscript in Calligraphy and Art made by the men and women in Brigid’s Monastery.



The Goddess, The Saint and The Woman are the first three pages and Josephine is currently working on The Peacemaker Page in Kildare Town Library on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the month of February, where you can see her working, meet and catch up with her. The Exhibition runs until the end of February, during Library opening times, ‘a weaving of words and images through the Ancient and Sacred Heritage and History of Kildare’.



“I have at least another year or two of work to complete 35 pages in Celtic Design and Illumination to compliment each page of Calligraphy’ said Josephine.



Taking the old Irish name of Brigit from ‘The Book of Lismore’ so began an artistic journey that has now reached 33 pages, each uniquely hand written in a Celtic style Calligraphy, with original drawing, painting and content chosen by the Artist.



The unique prints and cards are for sale at Kildare Heritage Centre and Tourism Office and at Naas Parish Office and new Gallery Space.