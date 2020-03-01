Social Welfare inspectors question drivers at major Kildare Garda checkpoint

A major multi-agency Super Checkpoint was carried out on the R148 at Boycetown, Kilcock by Roads Policing Unit Naas on Friday.

Road Safety Authority Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock along with the Roads Policing Bureau and a delegation from the EU who specialise in transportation/Road Safety Policy were also in attendance.

The following is a summary of offences detected.

GARDA:



• 2 Drivers arrested for Drug Driving.



• A total of 255 Drivers Tested for Alcohol/Drugs.



• 1 Disqualified Driver Detected on Mobility Device arrested and charged



• 7 vehicles impounded under Section 41 Road Traffic Act – No Insurance/CRW/Tax/Clancy Amendment.



• 26 FCPN issued for offences / Worn Tyres/Tax/NCT/Unaccompanied Learner Drivers.



• 6 other offences to be dealt with by Court Summons/ No Insurance/CRW.

RSA –

• One HGV was discovered to have its Tachograph Tampered with – Court Prosecution to follow.



• 4 follow up inspections of Premises/Vehicles to be conducted.

Customs/Revenue-

• 54 Vehicles dipped all in order.



• 1 vehicle impounded – NO VRT paid.

Social Welfare-

• Carried out 13 Checks with 2 follow up investigations to be conducted.

Environmental officer –

6 Vehicles inspected and 2 issued with written warnings.

An Garda Siochana thanked the public for their co-operation during this operation. #RSMA #RSA