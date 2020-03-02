Three arrests made following Dublin drugs operation

Three women arrested by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force investigating seizures of heroin and cocaine with a combined estimated street value of €455k (analysis pending) are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court today, Monday March 2, 2020.

All three are due to appear before a sitting of Court No 4 (C.C.J.) at 10.30am this morning.



On Friday last, 28 February 2020, in the course of ongoing intelligence led investigations targeting organised crime, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force intercepted a car in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10.

During a search of the car, gardaí seized quantities of heroin valued at €175k and cocaine €70k (analysis pending). The occupants of the car, two females (aged 18 and 22 years) and a male (aged 17 years), were arrested.

All three were taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 for questioning. The male youth has since been released without charge.

In a follow-up operation a residence was searched in the Dublin 7 area in the early hours of Saturday morning (29/2/2020). Here, gardaí recovered further quantities of heroin valued at €140k and cocaine €70k (analysis pending).

An 18-year-old female was arrested at the scene and is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in the Bridewell Garda Station.