Gardaí warn it's now illegal to cut hedgerows until the end of August

Gardaí have reminded the public that, under the Wildlife Act 1976 it is prohibited to cut, burn or otherwise destroy vegetation between 1st March and 31st August.

This means that the cutting of hedgerows and the burning or gorse and other vegetation are prohibited during this period.

There are a number of exceptions permitted under the Wildlife Act.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact their local wildlife ranger and report instances where hedgerows are being destroyed during the prohibited period.

Anybody found convicted of an offence under the legislation is liable to be fined or receive a prison term.