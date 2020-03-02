Motorist has vehicle impounded and gets €150 fine for parking in disabled bay in Naas town

Naas Roads Policing Unit encountered a vehicle parked in disabled parking bay without a permit yesterday.

The driver said he just 'ran into the shop for a bottle of gas.' Mobility device deployed, driver was provisional licence holder driving unaccompanied.

Gardai said that the vehicle was impounded and a €150 fine was issued to the driver.

According to new legislation, the €150 fee is to be paid within 28 days, €225 is to paid within the next 28 days and a summons will be issued if the fine is not paid within 56 days.

Kildare Gardai are urging motorists to please respect the disabled parking bays.