Kildare hair salon owner warns other businesses after attempted break-in

An attempt was made to break into a hair salon in Kildare town during the early hours of Saturday morning - prompting the owner to warn other business owners.

The glass door on the popular Hairbelle salon on Melitta Road was damaged during the incident.

Owner Tracy Kenny O'Shea said: "My salon was broken into at 1.40am on Saturday morning.

"They broke the door glass with a rock. Thank God the alarm went off."

Tracy said that CCTV footage showed four young men and a young woman run away from the scene.

She notified local gardaí about the incident.

She added: "Please let other businesses be aware."

The popular hair salon, which opened 18 months ago, has a large client base.