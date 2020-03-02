Kildare hair salon owner warns other businesses after attempted break-in
File Photo
An attempt was made to break into a hair salon in Kildare town during the early hours of Saturday morning - prompting the owner to warn other business owners.
The glass door on the popular Hairbelle salon on Melitta Road was damaged during the incident.
Owner Tracy Kenny O'Shea said: "My salon was broken into at 1.40am on Saturday morning.
"They broke the door glass with a rock. Thank God the alarm went off."
Tracy said that CCTV footage showed four young men and a young woman run away from the scene.
She notified local gardaí about the incident.
She added: "Please let other businesses be aware."
The popular hair salon, which opened 18 months ago, has a large client base.
