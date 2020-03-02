Prosperous road closures for Royal visit to Kildare

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who are due to visit Kildare this week as part of a whilstlestop tour of Ireland want to build a 'lasting friendship' with the Irish people.

The Royal visit will have limited impact in Kildare however there will be temporary restrictions in place in Prosperous village from 11.30am – 12.15pm on Wednesday, March 4 and local Gardai will have diversion routes in place

Their agenda while still under wraps will focus on meet and greets with inspiring everyday people, highlighting charitable causes and ongoing work with young people and mental health.

Paul Kelly CEO of Failte Ireland said the visit is also an opportunity to show case Kildare at it's best as well as a chance to boost local tourism with the UK post Brexit.

“Trips such as these attract huge media attention so all eyes will be on Ireland and Kildare, giving us amazing exposure abroad and highlighting our rich and diverse offering in Dublin, Kildare and Ireland's Ancient East and the Wild Atlantic Way,” he said.

Meanwhile extra security measures will have to be put in place for the visit.

As second in line to the throne Prince William and future queen Kate will require a high level operation of security for their visit which takes place from today, March 3 to Thursday, March 5. The Emergency Response Unit will be responsible for driving the royal duo around and there will be temporary road closures to accomodate an ease of passage.

It has been reported also that for all royal walkabouts Garda sniper teams will be inplace on rooftops.

The total cost of the visit is estimated at being in the region of €1m.