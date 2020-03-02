Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 2 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Brendan Burke

1770 Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare



Father of the Late John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Linda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon. Removal at 5pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Anna Cosgrove (née Curran)

Curryhills Park, Prosperous, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Cosgrove (nee Curran), Anna, Curryhills Park, Prosperous & late of Basin St., Naas, Co. Kildare, March 1st 2020, suddenly at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Aine, Noreen and John Joe, sons in law Paul and Mark, daughters in law Rhona and Niamh, brothers Liam and Christy, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

The death has occurred of Nellie Delaney (née Moulton)

Leixlip, Kildare



Delaney (née Moulton) (St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) March 1st. 2020, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Ellen (Nellie), beloved wife of the late Tom dear mother of David, Edel, Thomas and the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law June and Catherine, grandchildren Rachel, Daniel, Lisa, Sarah, Seán and Heather, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal from Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas on Tuesday evening (3rd. March) at 5.30pm to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (4th. March) at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

The death has occurred of Joe Hannon

Mullantine, Rathangan, Kildare



Joe Hannon, Mullantine, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, February 29th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Rose. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons, John, Michael,Terry, his daughter Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Tuesday (March 3rd) from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) MURPHY (née Rochford)

Santry, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare



MURPHY, (née Rochford), Elizabeth (Lily) - March. 1, 2020, (Santry, Dublin and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) (Peacefully), at Beaumont Hospital, pre-deceased by her husband Alfred; very sadly missed by her sister Vera, brothers Tom and Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Rd., Portmarnock on Wednesday afternoon 4th March from 4pm to 6pm. Removal this Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Child, Whitehall arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) POLLARD

Celbridge, Kildare



POLLARD, James (Jim) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) March 1st, 2020 (peacefully) at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip. Beloved husband of the late Muriel and dear father of Vivienne and Gavin. Sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Erik, Freya and Kane, son-in-law Graham, brothers Michael and Peter, sisters Sarah and Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm. No flowers, please.







