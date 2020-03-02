TRAFFIC: Emergency services respond to 7-vehicle crash near M50 and route later reopens

Up to seven vehicles were involved in a pile-up on the Swords Road off the M50 earlier today.

It appears that a truck lost control and collided with several vehicles in its path.

The stretch of road was closed for a time as emergency services dealt with the incident.

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Gardaí issued a public notice that the Swords Road inbound near the Whitehall Church was closed in both directions.

AA Roadwatch reported that the route was down to one lane inbound and outbound before Whitehall Flyover.

The route was fully reopened to traffic later.