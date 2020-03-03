Kildare death notices for today: Tuesday, March 3

The death has occurred of Anna Cosgrove (née Curran)

Curryhills Park, Prosperous, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Cosgrove (nee Curran), Anna, Curryhills Park, Prosperous & late of Basin St., Naas, Co. Kildare, March 1st 2020, suddenly at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Aine, Noreen and John Joe, sons in law Paul and Mark, daughters in law Rhona and Niamh, brothers Liam and Christy, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

The death has occurred of Una Walsh (née Usher), Coolree, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Una Walsh nee Usher Coolree Johnstown Bridge Co Kildare March 2nd 2020 sudddenly at the Regional Hospital Mulllingar .Loving wife of Tony and cherished mother of Mark. Deeply regretted by her brother Harry ,Mark's partner Michelle,brother in law,sister in law, nephews,cousins,relatives and friends.

Rest Peacefully Una

Reposing at Murty O Neill and Sons Funeral Home Derrinturn Carbury (W91 X2NO) on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of The Holy Family Kilshanroe followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Burke

1770 Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare

Father of the Late John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Linda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon. Removal at 5pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.



The death has occurred of Nellie Delaney (née Moulton)

Leixlip, Kildare

Delaney (née Moulton) (St. Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) March 1st. 2020, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Ellen (Nellie), beloved wife of the late Tom dear mother of David, Edel, Thomas and the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law June and Catherine, grandchildren Rachel, Daniel, Lisa, Sarah, Seán and Heather, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Removal from Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas on Tuesday evening (3rd. March) at 5.30pm to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning (4th. March) at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

The death has occurred of Joe Hannon

Mullantine, Rathangan, Kildare

Joe Hannon, Mullantine, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, February 29th 2020. Predeceased by his wife Rose. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons, John, Michael,Terry, his daughter Karen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home Tuesday (March 3rd) from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.