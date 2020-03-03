LATEST: Kildare Gardaí hand out €80 fines for motorists driving on Hard Shoulder to beat traffic

Naas Gardaí have handed out fines for motorists driving in the hard shoulder to skip traffic tailbacks.

In the last 24 hours, Naas Roads Policing Unit said it has been involved in intensive activity comprising of enforcement actions and checkpoints carried out throughout the county.

Officers said that enforcement on the Hard Shoulder of M7/N7 and the M4 resulted in several detections of vehicles driving in Hard Shoulder.

Motorists must not drive in the Hard Shoulder unless it's an emergency or you are ordered to do so by a garda.

The offence carries a fine of €80 and one penalty point.

A total of 45 on the spot fines were issued for various offences related to speeding, no seat belts and holding a mobile phone while driving.

One motorist was arrested for drunk driving.

A total of 9 vehicles were seized for no insurance, no tax and for being an unaccompanied Provisional Licence Driver.

Two motorists were also detected on our mobility devices for driving while disqualified – these motorists were arrested and charged for court.

Fines and summons will follow in all other cases.