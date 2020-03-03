Clearance auction of stock at Dunmurry Springs golf club near Kildare town

A clearance auction was held at Dunmurry Springs Golf Club near Kildare town on Saturday where around 150 items were sold off.

The sports facility, which featured on RTÉ business makeover programme At Your Service in 2018, shut its gates in November last after its debt was sold by its bank to a vulture fund.

In a statement to club members at the time, owner Simon Holohan said he made the decision to close the facility “with enormous sadness.”

Portlaoise-based Hennessy auctioneers was instructed by the owners to sell off vehicles, clubhouse contents and other items.

A large crowd turned up at the auction at the former golf club which had 200 members.

The future of the sports facility, which opened in 2005, is still unclear.