FOR SALE: Perfect 'old world' cottage going for handy money

This three-bed 'Old-World' cottage is close to a train station and the M7.

The 130 square-metre property is located on the outskirts of Portarlington at Tirhogar.

The asking price is €100,000.

The cosy detached home has an previous extension built on but requires refurbishment.

The dwelling is comprised of Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Living Area, Living Room, three Bedrooms and a

It is just a short drive to Monasterevin with access to M7 Motorway.

SEE MORE INFO AND 17 PHOTOS

The sales agents Tom McDonald & Associates said the property has excellent development potential and would make an ideal family home.