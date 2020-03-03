NEW: Plans for Naas restaurant to be turned into four-bed home

Plans have been published for the proposed change of use of a former restaurant into a four-bedroom private home.

Trax restaurant on the site of the old railway station on Friary Road announced recently that it will shut its doors in July.

The French-style eaterie urged its customers to discharge gift vouchers before that day.

Planning permission has been applied for changes to the building including adding a single bedroom in a

proposed new internal mezzanine floor level.

Two new arched windows/doors to the north facing gable are also in the designs.

New windows and doors will also be added to the original building.

Heritage type roof-lights are also in the plans.

The premises is listed on the Record of Protected Structures in the current Kildare County Development Plan 2017-2023.