NEW: Plans for Naas restaurant to be turned into four-bed home
File Photo
Plans have been published for the proposed change of use of a former restaurant into a four-bedroom private home.
Trax restaurant on the site of the old railway station on Friary Road announced recently that it will shut its doors in July.
The French-style eaterie urged its customers to discharge gift vouchers before that day.
Planning permission has been applied for changes to the building including adding a single bedroom in a
proposed new internal mezzanine floor level.
Two new arched windows/doors to the north facing gable are also in the designs.
New windows and doors will also be added to the original building.
Heritage type roof-lights are also in the plans.
The premises is listed on the Record of Protected Structures in the current Kildare County Development Plan 2017-2023.
