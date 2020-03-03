Plans for large guesthouse premises in Kildare town
File Photo of a guestroom key
There are plans for a new 14-suite guesthouse in Kildare town.
Planning permission has been applied for a development of the former medical centre on Bride Street.
In the designs are 14 guest suites including two executive suites with kitchenettes, a night porter's room and foyer and reception area.
Eight off-street parking spaces as well as six bicycle spaces are also planned.
An application for planning permission was lodged with Kildare Co Council in recent days.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on