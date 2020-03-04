LATEST: Female in east of country is second confirmed case of Coronavirus / Covid-19

A female in the east of the country, who travelled here from northern Italy, has been confirmed as the second case of coronavirus in Ireland.

The Department of Health said it was notified yesterday evening of the new case and the process of tracing contacts and notifying those contacts has begun.

It did not give any more details.

Up to yesterday, 397 people in Ireland had been tested and the results have been negative. The exceptions are the two confirmed cases.

The first confirmed case was on Saturday when a male teenager from a school in the east of the country was diagnosed. He had just returned from northern Italy.

At a Department of Health press briefing this evening, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said he saw no reason why, as things stood, that the St Patrick's Day festival should not go ahead.

He also said the Government was changing advice on non-essential travel to northern Italy. It was now advising against travel to the four affected provinces, previously it was to nine named towns.

Anyone travelling to Italy in the next few days is advised to consult the Department of Foreign Affairs' website.

Dr Holohan said the expert group was looking at stepping up preparations in acute hospitals and protections for healthcare workers.

He said arrangements were now being made for the testing of people in the community to take pressure off the hospitals.

He said there will be a senior officials' group meeting of a new Cabinet sub-committee tomorrow.

Around 80% of cases of Covid-19 will be a mild to moderate illness, close to 14% have severe disease and around 6% are critical.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or a close contact.