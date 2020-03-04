Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 4

The death has occurred of ANN BRAITHWAITE (née Wilson)

Inchaquire House, Ballytore, Athy, Kildare, R14 K750

Dearly loved and loving wife of Philip and loving mother of Clive, Emma, Glenn, and Philippa. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, her grandchildren Jessica, Isabel, Daniel and Andrew, her daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Jonathan, sister-in-law, brother-in-law,niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

All welcome to call to the family home (R14K750) on Thursday from 3pm until 7.30pm concluding with prayer and worship. Funeral Service on Friday in Carlow Methodist Church at 12 noon followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Seán CULLEN

Punchersgrange, Rathangan, Kildare, R51 FK80

CULLEN Seán (Punchersgrange, Rathangan, Co Kildare) - 3rd March 2020 (peacefully) at Tallaght Hospital. Husband of the late Marie; sadly missed by his loving daughters Linda and Michelle, sons John and Tim, daughters-in-law Margaret and Leona, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Hannah, Mark, Sorcha, Adam, Saoirse, Tadhg and Odhran, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Seán Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home (Eircode R51 FK80) on Thursday from 2 o'clock with Removal that evening at 6 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Milltown at 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Children's Heart Centre, Crumlin Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Maureen Jones (née Canning)

Killeen Road, Dublin 10, Dublin / Kildare

Jones (née Canning) Maureen (Mary), (Killeen Road, Dublin 10 and formerly of Kilrathmurray, Clonard, Co. Kildare and Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim); March 3rd 2020; peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and previously St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by and now with her beloved husband Paddy, brother P.J. and parents Ellen and Peter. Maureen will be very sadly missed by her loving brother Peter, her sisters Linda, Carmel, Patricia and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross on Wednesday from 4pm until 7pm with Rosary at 6:45pm. Funeral Mass in Church Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell on Thursday at 10am followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery, Kildare at approximately 1pm. Family flowers only please.



The death has occurred of Una Walsh (née Usher)

Coolree, Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Una Walsh (nee Usher) Coolree, Johnstown Bridge, Co. Kildare, March 2nd 2020, sudddenly, at the Regional Hospital Mulllingar. Loving wife of Tony and cherished mother of Mark. Deeply regretted by her brother Harry, Mark's partner Michelle, brother in law, sister in law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest Peacefully Una

Reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Derrinturn, Carbury (W91 X2NO), on Wednesday from 5pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral prayers on Thursday at 11.30am in the Church of The Holy Family Kilshanroe (A83 XW11), followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Brendan Burke

1770 Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare

Father of the Late John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Linda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (Eir Code R14 TX26) from 3pm on Tuesday afternoon. Removal at 5pm on Tuesday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.