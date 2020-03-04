William and Kate to visit charity near Prosperous this morning

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are travelling to the Prosperous area this morning to visit a residential facility run by a social justice charity Extern.

There will be a number of road closures in the area to facilitate the convoy of vehicles.

Last evening, the first day of the state visit was rounded off with a party at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin where William and Kate were photographed with pints of Guinness.

Based near Donadea Forest, the Extern facility supports people living with homelessness and children at risk of entry into the care or justice system.

Extern operates across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The facility provides a safe space to support vulnerable young people and families who are going through challenging times.

It places a particular emphasis on equipping young people with key life skills through a range of activities on offer.

During the visit, the royal couple are expected to join in a number of the activities and hear from young people about the support Extern provides.

From there, they will travel to the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre in Dunsany in Co Meath, where they will meet farmers and hear about pioneering research to promote sustainable farming across Ireland.

Later this evening, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will host a reception for the couple in Dublin.

The first stop this morning was Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, in Dublin's Temple Bar.

The couple's Royal Foundation supports Heads Together, a UK charity helping people struggling with mental health issues.

At Jigsaw, they talked to a number of young people about their experiences before hearing from campaigners, teachers and parents about the impact of Jigsaw's work.