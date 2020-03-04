Royal Visit: Gardaí ask people in Prosperous for patience with road closures

Gardaí have asked members of the public for their patience as road closures take place in the Prosperous area this morning to facilitate the royal visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate.

Temporary traffic restrictions are in operation from 11am until about 12.30pm.

There will be an increased Garda presence in the area as part of the security arrangements for the royal visit.

Road users will be diverted onto alternative routes away from the village.

Garda Sgt Mary Mulroe said: "We would ask members of the public to be patient and we appreciate their co-operation on this matter.

"The traffic restrictions should last around 90 minutes and then they will be lifted."

Gardaí said that the visit to the residential facility run by a social justice charity Extern is the only official engagement on the itinerary.