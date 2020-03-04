PROPERTY: lovely 4-bed family home in Naas for €510,000

This spacious 4-bed home in Naas features a modern layout inside and plenty of space outside as well as local amenities on its doorstep for an asking price of € 510,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly present number 15 The Gallops, Naas, Co Kildare to the market, a detached 4 bed family home in excellent decorative condition. This stunning home is situated in a prime location just off the Dublin Road in Naas.

A home of distinction with many reception rooms and spacious accommodation, this is a home perfect for modern family living.

Inside the property comprises a welcoming hallway, sitting room, playroom, kitchen /dining room, utility room, and guest wc. Upstairs there are 4 double bedrooms (1 en-suite with dressing room) and a family bathroom.

Spacious and bright living room at No 15, The Gallops, Naas

Outside the rear garden has been landscaped and well maintained. It features lawn, stone patio and stone built raised beds stocked with many shrubs and trees. There is a deck accessed from both the sitting room and dining area which features a pergola.

In front of the house, there is a gated cobble-lock drive with parking for three cars, a lawn and trees and gated access to both sides of the house.

The property includes outdoor garden and entertainment space

This fine property is conveniently situated within a short walk of Naas Town Centre, Monread Park, shops, schools, leisure centre and creche. It offers easy access to the M7/N7 motorway and the Arrow rail link in Sallins.

Extensive kitchen and dining area, with lots of natural light and patio exit to the garden

Viewing comes highly recommended and there is an open viewing this Saturday, 7 March from 12 to 12.15pm; contact Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, Naas for further details.