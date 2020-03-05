Two burglaries in Monasterevin over the weekend

A break-in took place in the Brocan Wood area of Prosperous on Sunday between 11.30am and 8.30pm.

Entry was gained through an unlocked door.

Another burglary took place in Old Grange Avenue between Saturday and Sunday.

Elsewhere, a break-in took place at a home in Hartwell Green in Kill on Friday last.

The incident took place between 6pm and 11pm.

The house was ransacked. Entry was gained via a window.