Osprey Hotel continue Punchestown Festival partnership and lively entertainment programme

With only seven weeks to go to the 2020 Punchestown Festival, the racecourse team is excited to continue their association with official accommodation partner Osprey Hotel, Naas.

Launched at the 2019 festival, the centrepiece of the partnership, the Osprey Avenue, is back for the 2020 event taking place from Tuesday 28 April to Saturday 2 May.

'Osprey Avenue' is a boutique shopping venue with a wonderful selection of fashion, art, millinery and accessories on offer across all five days of the event.

Further to the success of the partnership last year, Osprey Hotel is pulling out all the stops and providing a fantastic week of hospitality and entertainment both in advance of and after racing each day at the four star venue located in Devoy Quarter, Naas.

Back for 2020 is the very appetising 'Bottomless Bubbles Brunch' hosted in the stylish Herald & Devoy Restaurant. This package is priced at €32 per person and can be pre-booked with the hotel or via eventbrite. There will be two sittings at 11.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday, Friday & Saturday with a complimentary shuttle bus service to solve any transport queries.

On Tuesday through to Friday from 12.30pm, the hotel will have well known tipsters on hand to provide their expert opinions on all the weeks racing, Tuesday and Wednesday will see Katie Walsh and top jockey Robert ‘Puppy’ Power along with Boylesports Leon Blanche will be in Osprey Bar on Thursday and Friday.

Ultimate Festival Finalé

Perhaps the highlight of Osprey Hotel’s action packed entertainment programme will take place on Friday, May 1 when the Ultimate Festival finalé party will entertain a full house of festival goers. Guest DJs and the ever popular Manilla Strings will entertain in the lobby while the ticket only Punchestown Party featuring the massively well known Springbreak, fresh from supporting Cher in Belfast will take place in the brand new Osprey ballroom.

The ballroom has recently undergone a massive refurbishment with an investment of €800k which will only add to the atmosphere!

Looking forward to an exciting festival week, Osprey Sales and Marketing Manager Catherine Bunn said “We are so thrilled to be back with Osprey Avenue and a preferred sponsor with Punchestown again for 2020, it really was a no brainer on our part following the success of last year. Our on-course presence with Osprey Avenue together with pre and post racing entertainment means Osprey will be your one stop Festival venue.

“The fact we have just finished a refurbishment of our ballroom with an investment of €800K will really add to the finale night, if that’s even possible. Adding a well-known band such as Springbreak who have a fantastic following already to the mix is an added bonus. I hope everyone is ready for a fun packed few days of racing, music, delicious food and fun party atmosphere!”

Janet Creighton, Punchestown Commercial Manager welcomed Osprey Hotel “We look forward to welcoming around 130,000 visitors to Punchestown in just eight weeks time and whilst we can do our best to ensure they have a great day at the track it is our hotel partners that play an intrinsic role by providing top class hospitality before and after racing.

Osprey Hotel is a wonderful venue located just minutes from Punchestown and their festival entertainment programme is packed to the brim. Having toured the Osprey Spa it is somewhere I will definitely be visiting for a treat after a hectic festival week!”

For full details of the Osprey Hotel Festival schedule, see www.ospreyhotel.ie/events/punchestown-festival or call 045 881 111. Punchestown Festival 2020 runs from Tuesday 28 April to Saturday, May 2, 2020.