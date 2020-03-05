Covid-19 scare: Kilkenny students okay to return to school after 'casual contact' with Corona virus
A text message has been sent to parents
Coronavirus / Covid-19
A text message has been sent to parents and guardians of students at a local school warning them some students may have had 'low-risk contact' with the Corona virus, Covid-19.
A group from Coláiste Eamon Rís in Callan recently travelled back from a region in Italy. It is at most a 'low-level contact'.
The advice from the HSE is that all students and staff linked with this trip should be safe to return to school as normal.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on