Covid-19 scare: Kilkenny students okay to return to school after 'casual contact' with Corona virus

A text message has been sent to parents and guardians of students at a local school warning them some students may have had 'low-risk contact' with the Corona virus, Covid-19.

A group from Coláiste Eamon Rís in Callan recently travelled back from a region in Italy. It is at most a 'low-level contact'.

The advice from the HSE is that all students and staff linked with this trip should be safe to return to school as normal.