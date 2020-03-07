Garda Commissioner to attend Co Kildare JPC December meeting

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, is to attend the December 2020 meeting of the County Kildare Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

At its meeting on Monday, March 2, members of the JPC were told that Commissioner Harris had been invited and the Commissioner indicated to the committee that he and his team will attend the December meeting.

Cllr Fintan Brett, chairman of the JPC, said that the Commissioner’s letter back to the JPC asked that the JPC indicate in advance any issues it wished to discuss at the December meeting.

The committee has also agreed to invite District Justice Desmond Zaidan to address the JPC at a future meeting. The attendance heard that Garda Supt Gerry Wall is retiring and Cllr Fintan Brett wished him well in his retirement. Cllr Brett said that since 2015, Garda Supt Wall had attended practically all of the meetings.

Other members of the JPC also thanked Supt Wall. Cllr Padraig McEvoy thanked him on behalf of the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District and all he (Supt Wall) had done in a practical way.

Another JPC member, Monica Cox, who represents older people on the JPC on behalf of Kildare Older Persons group, told Supt Wall that her group was always looking for new members. Supt Wall responded: “Thanks for that.”

Cllr Vincent P Martin also thanked Supt Wall and noted that too often, the work of the gardaí is overlooked.