The sheer joy of using viola and sheer materials in your home

As an interior designer I am seeing continued growth in the use of sheer and voile fabrics in Ireland. Traditionally customers requested interlined curtains for extra insulation in Irish homes but as Irish architecture has evolved so too has the way we treat our interior space of our homes.

There are several factors which have led to the increased use of sheer fabrics in window treatments particularly related to new builds. New build properties are better insulated, and many opt for under floor heating ensuring they are well heated and insulated so they do not require heavy interlined curtains to block our drafts etc.

In addition modern architecture has led to an increase in the demand for larger windows in properties to include floor to ceiling windows as well as corner windows as home owners embrace natural light and attempt to merge their indoor and outdoor spaces with the use of bi-fold doors etc.

The emergence of these large contemporary window installations has meant that we need to dress these windows differently. As the new windows are almost to the ceiling there is very little room for traditional curtain poles and therefore modern tracks are proving a better fit. These tracks have evolved over the years and can fit flawlessly to your ceiling. Track systems are available with hand drawn, cord drawn and motorised track systems and can give a lovely round fluent shape to sheer curtain headings.

Another major factor to the growth of sheer fabrics in Ireland is the stunning ranges available like our new Okari collection from Romo which comes in a range of decorative, lightweight sheers and semi-sheers. Our Okari collection induces a calming restorative ambience, with natural linens and understated designs, while delicate metallic high lights add a touch of elegance.

Here is a little overview of my Top 5 favourites from this collection:

Kibali

An intriguing fil coupé technique creates a large-scale, broken chevron design with a subtle lustrous yarn in a delicate sheer base.

Sumba

Sumba as pictured here is this bedrooms room set is a romantic display of elegant bamboo digitally printed in soft neutral tones on a delicate linen mix sheer that gently diffuses the light.

Camaya sheer in shell by Romo from Aspire Design above

An open chunky weave gives this semi-sheer its tactile quality and textural appearance, whilst a refined metallic look yarn adds a touch of luxury.

Levico sheer in shell by Romo from Aspire Design above

A decorative lightweight jacquard weave featuring an elegant, diffused damask design that has a wonderful softness and fluid drape.



Okari

Our Okari design is an informal wide width sheer with a fine tonal stripe, formed from a space dyed yarn that gives a subtle variation of colour.

Sheer curtains have many advantages. They are calm and tranquil and perfect to balance asymmetrical windows or as a room divider. In addition, they can provide soft visual relief in rooms with a lot of pattern. Sheer fabrics allow for sunlight to pass through during the daylight whilst maintaining a level of privacy. They are light and airy and allow us to filter and diffuse light during the day.

In traditional homes, some clients like to use sheer curtains along with their standard curtains. Adding sheer curtains behind your main curtains will allow you to protect your curtains from sun damage and allow you to enjoy natural light during the day whilst maintaining some privacy. At night you can draw your maintain curtains for full privacy.

I hope you found this column interesting. If you would like any further information on any of the fabrics featured in this column then please drop me a line an email at info@aspiredesign.ie or call 0863999926. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly columns, then please get in touch with your suggestions.

