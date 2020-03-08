Elegant four bed with outdoor space for only €374,950

This gorgeous 4-bedroom detached home located in Kildare town will ideally suit a family as it boasts plenty of space indoors and outdoors, with an asking price of just €374,950.

Spacious kitchen and dining room area

AMove Properties present to the market 47 Loughminane Green, Kildare town. Extensively refurbished and remodelled by its current owners, this 4-5-bedroom property is in show-house condition. A bright, spacious home that extends to 187.7 sq.m (2,022sq.ft). This property has been decorated with great interior flair and no expense has been spared in its presentation.

Inside accommodation comprises of a reception hall, livingroom, a modern kitchen/dining room, a lounge area, a utility room, Guest W.C., office/bedroom 5. Upstairs there are 4 good-sized bedrooms, 2 en-suite shower rooms and a main bathroom.

Living room

Enjoying a S/E orientation to rear, this superb end positioned home, lies adjacent to the green in this sought-after Kildare estate. There is generous off-street parking, a private south, east facing garden, a wonderful, west facing courtyard to the side of the house, and ther is also ample potential to easily extend on all 3 sides of this home.

Every amenity is at hand here, as 47 Loughminane Green is within walking distance of the railway station, choice of schools, shopping both in the town and at Kildare Village. This home is also situated close to Junction 13 off the M7 for anyone wishing to commute to Dublin.

Large outdoor garden

Early viewing is advised and for more information contact AMove Properties on 045 542 141.