Major events in Kildare going ahead amid concerns over Covid-19 / coronavirus

The management team at Punchestown Racecourse are pressing ahead with plans for the National Hunt horse racing festival, which starts eight weeks from today, despite fears surrounding a potential coronavirus outbreak.



The five day event, which runs from April 28 to May 2 , is County Kildare’s most valuable sporting occasion.

According to some estimates it is worth over €60m to the local economy with many racegoers travelling to the races from the UK.

“There is less than two months to go and it is a case of all systems go. The virus is one of the threats out there to major sporting events but we’re assuming the event will go ahead,” racecourse manager Conor O’Neill said.

St Patrick's Day Parades

St Patrick's Day parades across County Kildare are going ahead but organisers said they will heed any advice from the HSE or the Department of Health.

The people behind the 2020 St Patrick's Day parade in Athy said it's "business as usual" in terms as planning for this year's event.

Patricia Berry of Athy Town Promoters said: "It's business as usual and we're very busy organising the Parade.

She added: "There will be lots of community support and community involvement and it will be bigger and better than ever."

Patricia, who is the Community Officer for Athy Municipal District, also said there has also been no change to other community events being planned in the Athy area in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Kilcullen community will be taking a break from hosting a St Patrick's Day Parade in the town this year but the event will be returning in 2021, according to local organising committee spokesman JJ Warren.

Naas General Hospital

The Department of Health said that all acute hospitals have identified isolation facilities specific to Covid-19 / Coronavirus - but a spokesperson would not confirm if such a facility is in place at Naas General Hospital.

Acute hospitals are also establishing multi-disciplinary preparedness committees to oversee implementation of guidelines.

A Department of Health spokeswoman told the Leader: "Please be advised that the Department of Health and the HSE will not provide information about individual activations of preparedness plans or about individual cases of novel Covid-19 (Coronavirus) other than confirmed cases.

"The approach which has been taken to date in Ireland is in line with guidance from the WHO and ECDC."

Naas General Hospital serves a catchment area of Kildare/West Wicklow which has a population in excess of 220,000.

Separately, a pharmacy in Kildare town was temporarily sold out of surgical masks and hand sanitisers at the weekend and posted notices outside its premises and on social media.

However Whelan's Pharmacy on Claregate Street said on Monday that it had since received a limited number of hand sanitisers.

At the weekend, the Tesco store in Kildare town also placed "Sorry, Temporarily Out of Stock" signs on empty shelves which usually carried hand gels.

Business guidelines

Meanwhile County Kildare Chamber is encouraging all businesses to adopt precautionary guidelines in relation to Covid-19 or coronavirus.

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has recommended preparatory actions to respond to any outbreak of the virus.

Firms are also asked to consider appointing a planning co-ordinator to lead a company’s response who would have clearly defined responsibilities and a budget for planning and for preparedness.

A deputy planning co-ordinator should also be appointed, according to the guidance.

Ibec business group spokesperson Maeve McElwee said that if staff needed to take time off as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, employers should look at opportunities to facilitate this in practical, sensitive and sensible ways.

She said employers should look at different options that were available such as to work remotely from home.

She added: “They should also look possibly at things such as taking annual leave or a period of unpaid leave or where that is not possible to take time out and work that time back later on.

Ms McElwee said any would be unique to each individual and organisation.

Meanwhile the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has called on employers to have ensure that workers’ incomes are protected during any outbreaks of Covid-19.

ICTU General Secretary Patricia King also urged employers to actively engage with workers and their representatives on any implications that might arise in the workplace before decisions are taken regarding working arrangements as a result of the virus.

She said: “In particular measures should be agreed that seek to protect the health and safety of all workers but also have regard to ensuring that workers’ incomes are protected.”

Ms King added that discussions between workers and their employers should take account of the advice of Department of Health experts on the issue.



