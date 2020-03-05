BREAKING: New jobs coming to Newbridge as company behind Dr Pepper and 7up sets up base

The US company behind brands such as Dr Pepper and 7up is setting up a manufacturing facility in the former Lidl building in Newbridge.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), which is headquartered in Massachusetts, said it is hiring for 50 positions immediately.

KildareNow revealed in recent weeks that the company was in advanced talks to take over the vacant building off Great Connell Road.

Keurig Dr Pepper confirmed today that it is is expanding and diversifying its supply chain by opening a manufacturing facility in Newbridge later this year.

Co Kildare Chamber CEO Allan Shine said: "This is fantastic news for County Kildare. It's another big-brand US multinational coming to the county and they will be providing high-value jobs in the area."

He added: "The Chamber has been on trade missions to Boston and Massachusetts area and companies like Keurig Dr Pepper have been very impressed by what County Kildare has to offer."

The 50 positions being hired for the facility will be in operations and research & development.

Jobs immediately available include:

 HR Director

 Quality and Environmental

Health and Safety Manager

 Operations Manager

 Maintenance Manager

 Planning Manager

 Chemical Operator

 Flavor Technology Senior

Scientist

 Regulatory Analyst

 Technical Data Management

Analyst

 Process Development Engineer

Interested candidates can learn more about these opportunities and apply at: careers.keurigdrpepper.com

Randy Howorka, KDP Plant Manager said: “This is an exciting time for Keurig Dr Pepper as we expand our best-in-class manufacturing network with a new beverage concentrate facility in County Kildare, Ireland.

"We are pleased to be opening our Irish operations in such a desirable location, and we look forward to becoming an active and engaged member of this community."

Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland CEO said: “The decision by Keurig Dr Pepper to establish a manufacturing facility in Newbridge, Co Kildare is very welcome.

"It endorses Ireland’s reputation as a global location for manufacturing and supply chain excellence. I would like to offer IDA Ireland’s continued support as Keurig Dr Pepper works toward future milestones.”



