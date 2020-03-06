Garda warning after thefts from cars parked in Portarlington

Over the past 48 hours a number of cars have had property stolen from them around the town of Portarlington, gardaí said.

Some at locations while people are shopping and others parked on street.

Various items including clothing, money, electrical items and banking cards have been stolen. In some cases the vehicle was left unlocked.

Meanwhile gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Garryhinch, Portarlington on Thursday evening.

They are particularly interested in a dark hatchback car seen between Garryhinch Cross and Portnahinch which was travelling at speed.

A young man of slim build wearing dark clothing was seen getting into this car.

If you have any information that assist their investigation please contact Portlaoise at 0578674100.

Meanwhile Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh reminded motorists to "Park Smart".

He added: "Remove all valuables from your car when parked.

"Lock and use vehicle alarm.

"Store keys away from front door to avoid key fishing or relay theft crimes.

"And report all suspicious persons or concerns."

Gardaí said: "Currently nearly 40% of thefts from vehicles involved an unsecured car, with over 20% typically parked at a domestic dwelling.

"Criminals look for an opportunity and an open door is the easiest.

"It only takes a moment for you to remove it and lock up."