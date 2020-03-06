Cill Dara Rugby club urge people to donate to seriously ill rugby player

A young mother of two from Portarlington is seriously ill following a repeat attack of meningitis.

Andrea Broughan underwent brain surgery last Saturday to save her life and continues to battle on, in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Andrea, known as Andy, is a committed player and coach with Portarlington Rugby Club, who held a candlelit vigil for her last Monday evening.

"Portarlington RFC are so saddened to hear that one of our Ladies Team member and friend of so many is going through the toughest time of her life. Andy is the life and soul of her Team. At this time the only way we can help as a club is to get behind fundraisers and help ease some financial strains and stresses that her family are going through at this time," they posted on their Facebook account.

They shared a link to a GoFundMe account set up last weekend to support Andy's partner Adam and family, with over €13,000 already donated by wellwishers.

"Please get behind this fundraiser and donate what you can. Every cent counts, even the price of a coffee if you can. If you cannot donate yourself please know that your likes, shares and prayers are welcomed. Please do what you can," Port RFC wrote.

Kim Tully opened the fund and describes Andrea as the heart and soul of her family.

"Andy is a young mother to two beautiful children who are her life. She is the heart and soul of her extended family and a hugely active part of the Portarlington community as well as a talented rugby player."

She explains how Andrea first became sick.

"Andy developed meningitis and a blood clot back in November and was in a critical condition, however knowing Andy and her strength and determination, she fought back and defied the odds - Andy appeared to be back to her usual vibrant bubbly self when last Tuesday she had a headache and knew something wasn’t right.

"Since then Andy has been in Intensive Care in Portlaoise but was transferred to Beaumont yesterday for emergency life-saving treatment. Andy had two major swellings on her Brain and also a Clot which needed to be removed and also suffered a stroke. Andy had major brain surgery last night (Saturday). Thankfully she is now in the best place but she has endured so much along with her family & friends," Kim writes.

"This go fund me page has been set up to help in the only way that we can at this time, to ease practical worries for her family. Funds will go towards the expense of Andy's medical care and to provide support for her partner Adam and their children. Her family are in Beaumont to be by her side as much as possible; financial burden is the last thing they need. Please give anything you can to help ease the stress they are enduring at this very difficult time," she wrote.

An online post from Cill Dara Rugby Club is urging people to get behind the appeal/

"Some of you might not know Andy others will, she played for the Portdara Falcons right from the start of our amalgamation many years ago.

Andy is in the fight of her life right now. She is a true warrior and will give it her all, no doubt. Please help ease the financial burden on her family by donating what you can."

See the gofundme for Andrea here.